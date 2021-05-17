Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
13chrisart

Galactic Mermaid

13chrisart
13chrisart
Hire Me
  • Save
Galactic Mermaid planet femele star neon cosmic fish space galactic galaxy mermaid characterdesign girl texture procreate character web vector illustration flat minimal
Galactic Mermaid planet femele star neon cosmic fish space galactic galaxy mermaid characterdesign girl texture procreate character web vector illustration flat minimal
Download color palette
  1. IMG_3730.JPG
  2. IMG_3731.JPG

Galactic Mermaid – my first entry for the Milky May challenge
✨🧜🏻‍♀️
Another fresh project on Behance

Follow me on Dribbble | Instagram | Behance for more fun
Open for new projects — just email me
13chrisart@gmail.com

6147de36a36465d1e1d28efb2a7f5b85
Rebound of
Galactic Mermaid
By Polina Khrystoieva
13chrisart
13chrisart
Fresh Illustrations for web, app and brands
Hire Me

More by 13chrisart

View profile
    • Like