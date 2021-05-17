Desktop version of the sports betting project

👋Today we are finishing a series of shots of the Donbest sports betting project!

📈As the demand for coverage of global markets has increased, sportsbooks and sports bettors have been forced to use multiple sources to gather American and global sports data. Donbest recognized this dilemma and working with feedback from customers, they have launched the Expanded Leagues add-on, giving customers a true one-stop solution for all of their data needs.

Check their website ➡ Donbest

❤️We'd love to know your opinion, please share it down below in the comments section. And if you enjoyed the shot, do not forget to like it.

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮Have a project in mind? Drop us a line at hello@equal.design