3D Monster illustrations

3D Monster illustrations characher mascot ui element game animation creative pack download obj happy kawaii cute funny animals monsters 3d illustration blender 3d illustration
3D monsters and animals - OBJ included 🔥

We just released this pack containing 25 super cute monsters done in Blender and exported in PNG for web and presentation use.

📄 OBJ, SVG, Png,Sketch, Iconjar and Adobe XD libraries.

We’re looking forward to expand our illustrations bundle, currently we reached 6600+ illustrations in many different styles. So if you have ideas or styles you would like us to work on just let us know and our team will work on it 😉

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
