3D Monster illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
3D monsters and animals - OBJ included 🔥
We just released this pack containing 25 super cute monsters done in Blender and exported in PNG for web and presentation use.
📄 OBJ, SVG, Png,Sketch, Iconjar and Adobe XD libraries.
We’re looking forward to expand our illustrations bundle, currently we reached 6600+ illustrations in many different styles. So if you have ideas or styles you would like us to work on just let us know and our team will work on it 😉
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.