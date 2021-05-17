mebel.store guidebook

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there,
Here is a brand Guideline, which I design for an online furniture store.
Looking forward to sharing more in the coming weeks.
I appreciate your attention!
Let's connect
Instagram / Behance
Let's work together:
📩 donkina.design@gmail.com