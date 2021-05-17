Applover Logo Animation 💚

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I’d like to show you my interpretation of Applover logo! This animation showing us a strong heartbeat of Applover Team. Every beat of heart on animation differs to the previous one, this symbolizes our thoughts which are always different and create unique and fresh design and develop solutions for every digital product!
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!
Click "L" to give me Love! 💚