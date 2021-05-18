Manu

Pelvic Floor Exercises T-shirt Mascot Design

Pelvic Floor Exercises T-shirt Mascot Design heart emoji smile bones pelvis outline cheerleader kawaii cute funny t-shirt design sticker vector creative character cartoon mascot flat illustration
I had to create a pelvic exercise mascot for northwestwellnessgroup.com

Complex subject to illustrate, but I'm happy with the result :)

pelvic floor info:
https://northwestwellnessgroup.com/the-pelvic-floor/

For inquiries and collaborations, contact me:
backthemc@yahoo.it

Illustrator & Designer \ (•◡•) /
