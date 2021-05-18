Mara Kraaijenbrink
Incentro Interactive

Incentro skateboarding mockup

Mara Kraaijenbrink
Incentro Interactive
Mara Kraaijenbrink for Incentro Interactive
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

We started our partnership with SFN (Skateboard Federation Netherlands) back in 2018. The website skate.incentro.com showcases the documentaries that we created about the four skateboarders that we sponsor in their journey towards the Olympics: Rob Maatman, Douwe Macaré, Candy Jacobs and Roos Zwetsloot.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Incentro Interactive
Incentro Interactive
A tech-driven creative agency.
Hire Us

More by Incentro Interactive

View profile
    • Like