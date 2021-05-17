Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Somesh Kesarla Suresh

Dashboard design (Remote Ops)

Somesh Kesarla Suresh
Somesh Kesarla Suresh
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashboard design (Remote Ops) dashboard ui dashboard crm dashboard crm
Dashboard design (Remote Ops) dashboard ui dashboard crm dashboard crm
Dashboard design (Remote Ops) dashboard ui dashboard crm dashboard crm
Dashboard design (Remote Ops) dashboard ui dashboard crm dashboard crm
Dashboard design (Remote Ops) dashboard ui dashboard crm dashboard crm
Dashboard design (Remote Ops) dashboard ui dashboard crm dashboard crm
Download color palette
  1. Page 01.png
  2. Page 02.png
  3. Page 03.png
  4. Page 04.png
  5. Page 05.png
  6. Page 06.png

Was part of my internship at OYO Rooms 🚀

The project was to transform the manual and human-based tasks into a digital system. Thus, reducing the work hours by 50% and optimizing the processes. It handles the queries raised by property managers and owners. Usually, the queries are simple and fixed by our expert (remotely).

----------------

🤝 Connect with me on Linkedin/someshks

📧 Email me on k.s.somesh11@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Somesh Kesarla Suresh
Somesh Kesarla Suresh
Howdy! I'm a UX Designer.
Hire Me

More by Somesh Kesarla Suresh

View profile
    • Like