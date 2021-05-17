Dashboard design (Remote Ops)

Was part of my internship at OYO Rooms 🚀

The project was to transform the manual and human-based tasks into a digital system. Thus, reducing the work hours by 50% and optimizing the processes. It handles the queries raised by property managers and owners. Usually, the queries are simple and fixed by our expert (remotely).

