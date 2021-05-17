Tendy | Brand Book

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello!
This time I'm showing some pages from company identity book. Creating a detailed brand document can be an arduous process, we are here to accelerate the branding process allowing you to concentrate on the creative process!
Have a great day!