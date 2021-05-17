Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Strom Brain

Tendy | Brand Book

Strom Brain
Strom Brain
  • Save
Tendy | Brand Book tendy logo brand guidelines brand manual brand manual guides brand guide brandbook
Download color palette

Hello!

This time I'm showing some pages from company identity book. Creating a detailed brand document can be an arduous process, we are here to accelerate the branding process allowing you to concentrate on the creative process!

Have a great day!

Strom Brain
Strom Brain

More by Strom Brain

View profile
    • Like