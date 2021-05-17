Michel van Heest

Shortcuts.design V2 - Home tools overview

Shipped a big update to shortcuts.design yesterday 🙌

✅ Redesign incl dark mode 🖤
✅ Refactored front-end for easier maintainability
✅ Quicker search on the tools-pages
✅ Added FigJam, Figma for Windows, Framer X, Notion, Things, Miro, Xcode and more.

https://shortcuts.design

