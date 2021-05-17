Anime UI app

Trending designs to inspire you
Here are my first 4 screens mobile exploration about Anime App.
In this App, you can download anime and search them, also you can know the detail information of the show.
The app contains all the most up-to-date anime shows. This helps a person easily find a position of interest and speeds up the search.
Enjoy!