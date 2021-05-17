UI Concept | QC CRM Website

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a UI design idea for a CRM system design project.
The CRM website project supporting the customer management and sales of large and medium-sized enterprises. This system helps business owners manage sales, product management, customer management, inventory management, and human resource management of businesses at the easiest and most effective manners.
Designer: Chuong Vu
Developer: Quyen Nguyen
