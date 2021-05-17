Heuristic laws posters

Was part of my project during the Master's program at the Technical University of Madrid, Spain

We had to perform a heuristic evaluation on our daily used objects and digital products. And, this was a mini-project to design modern and sleek posters for each Nielsen's heuristic.

