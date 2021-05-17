Baznas Yogyakarta Fundraising Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Happy Eid Mubarak Everyone!
Here's my latest work with Baznas Yogyakarta. I made an illustration for their fundraising through out ramadan to be applied in various publishing media.
Let me know what you think!
Press 'L' if you love it!