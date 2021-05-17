Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Baznas Yogyakarta Fundraising Illustration

Baznas Yogyakarta Fundraising Illustration celebrate festive mosque ramadan fundraising fundraiser islamic eid mubarak eidmubarak eid flat illustration minimal clean design
Happy Eid Mubarak Everyone!

Here's my latest work with Baznas Yogyakarta. I made an illustration for their fundraising through out ramadan to be applied in various publishing media.

Let me know what you think!
