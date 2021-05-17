Karina Tarhoni

Horror Movie App 👻 — Movies

Karina Tarhoni
Karina Tarhoni
  • Save
Horror Movie App 👻 — Movies horror database movie mobile app application clean minimal ui mobile ui
Download color palette

I. Love. Movies. Gosh, I love movies. I love watching them so much, that when I wanted to spice up my folio with a dark mode concept — the theme was an obvious choice.

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Karina Tarhoni
Karina Tarhoni
Product Designer & UX Evaluator @ Tonik

More by Karina Tarhoni

View profile
    • Like