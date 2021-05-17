Northstar Liquors logo concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A few years ago I made this concept for a Liquor Store in Johnstown (still don't know which John called the town after his name, enlighten me!) but ufortunately it wasn't meant to be. Still - I find this concept pretty interesting so here we are.
By the way, feel free to check out my other social channels!
Instagram • Behance • Facebook
Feel free to check out my other social channels!
Instagram • Behance • Facebook