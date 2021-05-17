Northstar Liquors logo concept

A few years ago I made this concept for a Liquor Store in Johnstown (still don't know which John called the town after his name, enlighten me!) but ufortunately it wasn't meant to be. Still - I find this concept pretty interesting so here we are.

