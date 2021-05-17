YEAH'G™

Northstar Liquors logo concept

Northstar Liquors logo concept black and white northstar star golden ratio logo logos logo logo designer logomarks golden ratio proxima nova logo designs logotype branding design branding logodesign logo design logomark minimal alcohol liquor store
  1. Northstar-01.jpg
  2. Northstar-02.jpg
  3. Northstar-03.jpg
  4. Northstar-04.jpg
  5. Northstar-05.jpg

A few years ago I made this concept for a Liquor Store in Johnstown (still don't know which John called the town after his name, enlighten me!) but ufortunately it wasn't meant to be. Still - I find this concept pretty interesting so here we are.

Shape > Color
