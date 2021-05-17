Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Precious Narotso

Maasai Goal

Maasai Goal nike sports football maasai kenyan art illustration black art black african art african
the African art I saw growing up only showed African women in the context of motherhood and home-making. Not leaving room to explore other aspects of their personality. So as a response, here is a Maasai woman in her beautiful Maasai regalia, playing football.

