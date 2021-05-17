Maasai Goal

Trending designs to inspire you
the African art I saw growing up only showed African women in the context of motherhood and home-making. Not leaving room to explore other aspects of their personality. So as a response, here is a Maasai woman in her beautiful Maasai regalia, playing football.