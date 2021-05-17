Love Birds - Protothon 2021

Trending designs to inspire you
Protothon 2021: "Love Birds" App Case Study
How might we provide a fun and engaging virtual experience for long distance couples?
Created by Cindy Wong, Eugene Ahn, Paige Koerbel, Rounak Kumar, Leilani Tashima during the 24 hour Protothon sponsored by DubsTech during Valentine's Day 2021.
View my case study and images on my portfolio