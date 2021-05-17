Diagnostic Center - About Page Hero Section

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers 👋,
Our team recently created a website for a Diagnostic Center website using custom 3D models, gradient color scheme, and some visual noise effect.
Take a look at the results of the hero section of the About page design above. 👆