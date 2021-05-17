Sergey Antoniuk

Real Estate Landing Page

Real Estate Landing Page clean webdesign landing page website ui ux uidesign rent house home real estate agency rental property property management real estate
Hi guys ✌
This is my new hit on Dribbble, a landing page design for a startup. The site helps people find housing for long term or daily rent in the US and Europe. I presented one of the concepts in 4 colors, which color do you like better?
