Food Delivery Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
Today I would like to present a concept of landing page for e-commerce service. This page will help you to get delicious food around you with a simple touch. I tried to keep it simple, add some fresh look and illustrations. Hope you enjoy it!
We’re available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.
---
Show us some love and press “L”.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and follow us.
Let’s stay in touch on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.