Food Delivery Website

Food Delivery Website ux vectors website fresh ordering web service e-commerce mask landingpage landing scooter order order food food search vector illustration ui design
Hi!
Today I would like to present a concept of landing page for e-commerce service. This page will help you to get delicious food around you with a simple touch. I tried to keep it simple, add some fresh look and illustrations. Hope you enjoy it!

