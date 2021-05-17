Fatbox Logo Exploration v.1

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribbble fam!
Almost a year ago, Fatbox reached out to us in need of a visual identity that is playful, fun and a little bit silly. Here’s an exploration we did as a part of the process - a playful shape and a wink, alongside cheerful fresh colors tie into what Fatbox is about.
What is Fatbox? Well, it's is a platform where you can design and buy custom packaging - starting from scratch, or choosing from one of many templates they provide through their online creator Fatdesigner.
♥ Happy to hear your thoughts.
--
Let’s partner up!