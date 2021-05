Canva Planner & 2022 Calendar Kit templates to design an elegant calendar/planner for your audience. The template is fully editable in Canva and available in both US Letter and A4 page sizes. 52 pages total.

2022 Planner Kit Includes:

- 3 Cover Page options

- 3 Daily Planners

- 2 To-do Lists

- 2 Weekly Planners

- 2 Monthly Planners

- 1 Dates & Events page - 2 Project Planners

- 4 Tracker pages (for 7, 14, 21, 30-day challenges)

- 2 Annual Roadmap/Priorities Page

- 1 Habit tracker

- 1 Fitness planner

- 1 Food tracker

- 2022 Calendar Kit Includes:

- 2 Calendar pages

- 12 Monthly Calendar Pages (Monday start)

- 12 Monthly Calendar Pages (Sunday start)

Available on Creative Market

https://crmrkt.com/qP1zeQ