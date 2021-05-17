🚗 easywerkstatt - Plan selection

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Good morning, good morning. Hope you had a great weekend.
Not everything designers do is a perfectly dribbble-ready case. 🏀
Sometimes you need to fit a lot of content and still make it look good. So I thought I'd share one of those cases.
Hope you like it.
Cheers,
J
__________________
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!