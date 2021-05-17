Julian Molitor
🚗 easywerkstatt - Plan selection

🚗 easywerkstatt - Plan selection clean dashboard pricing plan pricing ux design animation interface ui
Good morning, good morning. Hope you had a great weekend.

Not everything designers do is a perfectly dribbble-ready case. 🏀

Sometimes you need to fit a lot of content and still make it look good. So I thought I'd share one of those cases.

Hope you like it.

Cheers,
J

__________________
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!

Posted on May 17, 2021
We create digital solutions that stay in people's minds.
