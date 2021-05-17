Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aditya Singh
Nickelfox

HarmonyHealth - Medical App Design

Aditya Singh
Nickelfox
Aditya Singh for Nickelfox
Hire Us
  • Save
HarmonyHealth - Medical App Design app design mobile ui ios mobile app design ui ux product design branding web logo design login onboarding screen onboarding doctor health patient app doctor appointment doctor app health app healthcare medical app
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble,
Here is a mobile app design concept for HarmonyHealth, a Medical Mobile App which can be used for find doctors and book appointments around your area.
You can get to know about the best doctors in your vicinity based on their reviews.
You can schedule appointments with expert doctors online via the app and you can also book face-to-face appointments within the app.

I hope you guys like the concept!

Want to see more?
Press «L» and stay tuned!
See you around!

Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp
Follow us here:
Website | Facebook | Twitter

Doctor App.png
1000 KB
Download
Nickelfox
Nickelfox
Hire Us

More by Nickelfox

View profile
    • Like