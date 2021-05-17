Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Salung Prastyo

Real Estate Landing Page

Salung Prastyo
Salung Prastyo
  • Save
Real Estate Landing Page web design flat web typography ux interior real estate branding logo ui ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi People👋

The continuation of yesterday's shoot If you like it, don't forget to leave your love for me. Thanks 👋

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at
salungprastyo@gmail.com

8b442c9889b3232de756c2c5c1a38c75
Rebound of
Real Estate Landing Page
By Salung Prastyo
View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Salung Prastyo
Salung Prastyo

More by Salung Prastyo

View profile
    • Like