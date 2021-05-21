Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas

Send money to Anywhere across the internet

Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas
Hamza Ouaziz for Fellas
Hire Us
  • Save
Send money to Anywhere across the internet glow animated icon iconography app coins dollar global globe money transfer icon transition logo logo animation minimal motion graphics motion design after effects 2d animation motion
Download color palette

Part of an animation of a logo animation for an electronic payment service app .

More on My Instagram
____
Want your logo animated ?
Drop me a Dm
or Reach out to me at : ouaziz.mograph@gmail.com

Fellas
Fellas
We help you visualize your unique ideas!
Hire Us

More by Fellas

View profile
    • Like