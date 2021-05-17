Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Deividas Bielskis

Blair

Deividas Bielskis
Deividas Bielskis
Hire Me
  • Save
Blair logo design freehand wings flight student finance income animal branding logo freedom education school monoline bird
Download color palette

Wip.

Blair empowers schools of all kinds to be more accessible by structuring and creating sustainable ISA programs. ISAs are a very flexible financial product and can find application for any entity that wants to align their incentives with their students or customers.

✉️ Let's work together - Info@contrast8.com

Deividas Bielskis
Deividas Bielskis
Colors & Shapes
Hire Me

More by Deividas Bielskis

View profile
    • Like