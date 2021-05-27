Architect Website Interactions

Our fresh concept features a website design devoted to a famous architect and his projects, inspired by Frank Gehry's designs. The elegance and minimalism of the layout are amplified with bright color contrast, eye-pleasing curves, and elegant typography to make it beautiful and impressive. Stay tuned to see more!

Welcome to read more about what makes a good landing page, learn is the Webflow website development platform right for your business, and how to deal with typography in UI design.

We're available for fresh projects.

INSTAGRAM | BEHANCE | TWITTER | FACEBOOK