Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
rajib laskar

Shoe header exploration-e-commerce website

rajib laskar
rajib laskar
  • Save
Shoe header exploration-e-commerce website shop sneaker header exploration sneakers shoe single landing page shoe header exploration shoes app ux landing page ui typography agency landing page shopping shoes website footwear website e commerce shoe industry shoes website ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone,
Made the main design of a shoe store landing page that can help you choose products easily and explore in a modern and minimalist style.

Feel free to send feedback :D

Interested in working with us? Hit me up!
laskarrajib723@gmail.com
Cheers! Have a nice day.

rajib laskar
rajib laskar

More by rajib laskar

View profile
    • Like