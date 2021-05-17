Dapurku Cooking App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone 😁
DAPURKU.co is a cooking tutorial application design concept that I made, what do you think?
I am waiting for your feedback. Because it is very useful for me 😍
Thank's mates, Have a nice day 😁
Contact me :
✉️ Email : wildanrizkiyadi68@gmail.com
🌐 IG : @wr.visual