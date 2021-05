Dapurku Cooking App

Hello Everyone 😁

DAPURKU.co is a cooking tutorial application design concept that I made, what do you think?

I am waiting for your feedback. Because it is very useful for me 😍

Thank's mates, Have a nice day 😁

Contact me :

βœ‰οΈ Email : wildanrizkiyadi68@gmail.com

🌐 IG : @wr.visual