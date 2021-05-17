Dance Class UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dance Class is a stylish and attractive iOS app template, designed especially for creating personal app for dancers. It can be used by professional dancers, dance teachers or dance instructors, dance classes, dance clubs or dance studios.
You can also use it for creating app specifically for hip-hop dancers, street dance, jazz, and others.
I hope you'll like it, and show some ❤️ love!