Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shashi

Dance Class UI

Shashi
Shashi
  • Save
Dance Class UI website minimal branding ui ux web app design
Download color palette

Dance Class is a stylish and attractive iOS app template, designed especially for creating personal app for dancers. It can be used by professional dancers, dance teachers or dance instructors, dance classes, dance clubs or dance studios.

You can also use it for creating app specifically for hip-hop dancers, street dance, jazz, and others.

I hope you'll like it, and show some ❤️ love!

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Shashi
Shashi
Like