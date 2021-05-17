Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mahalakshmi Anantharaman

I love looking at the sky through trees

I love looking at the sky through trees sky boy character plants illustration plants forests sunshine forestry landscape nature cute photoshop minimal art illustration design vector forest animals forest dribbble
Here comes one of my most favourite sketch that I illustrated this year✨

I love looking at the sky through trees - I always did. I love the feeling of being so small around them.

Also, I wish to spend time every day under the watchful eye of a huge evergreen thick forest. I can talk with the tree, and the tree would listen in the silence, hearing my voice echoing back to me.

- An introvert from the universe!

