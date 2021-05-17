Trending designs to inspire you
Here comes one of my most favourite sketch that I illustrated this year✨
I love looking at the sky through trees - I always did. I love the feeling of being so small around them.
Also, I wish to spend time every day under the watchful eye of a huge evergreen thick forest. I can talk with the tree, and the tree would listen in the silence, hearing my voice echoing back to me.
- An introvert from the universe!