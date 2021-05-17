No more digging for Google Ads and Social Media banners.

I would love to introduce the Blog and Travel Banners.

Get the best with this collection:

Formats: .fig, .sketch, .xd, .psd

Ads banners: 13 sizes

Social media banners: 7 types

Downlad it here:

https://www.petrbilek.com/products/social-ads-banners

P.