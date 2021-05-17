Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Optiweb Marketing

Google Page Experience Update: All You Need To Know | OptiWeb Ma

Optiweb Marketing
Optiweb Marketing
  • Save
Google Page Experience Update: All You Need To Know | OptiWeb Ma
Download color palette

The Google Page Experience will become the new ranking factor in 2021. In order to remain visible in its results pages, website owners and site operators are left with no choice, but to optimize the user experience as part of their SEO strategy in 2021 and beyond. Read our blog to know how you can prepare for the upcoming Google Page Experience Update.

Posted on May 17, 2021
Optiweb Marketing
Optiweb Marketing

More by Optiweb Marketing

View profile
    • Like