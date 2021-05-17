Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
Glad to share with you the new illustration we did for Loftium! What do you think of this one? Eager to hear your feedback, friends!
Studio: Felic Art
Illustrator: Kenvy H.
Website
Behance
Cheers!
Press ♥ to show some love!!