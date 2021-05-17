podcastlogo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee
Kevin Lee
podcast logo
The design students worked with a client (audio students) to design podcast logos and branding for them. I worked with one group and discussed what they wanted: a pixel art style podcast logo for a podcast based around the personalities of the podcasters.

Podcasts based around their hosts often incorporate headshots into their logos. I turned some of their portraits into pixel art like they desired, and the light green frame makes them stand out.

Posted on May 17, 2021
