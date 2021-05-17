Dreamstar911 : Fantasy cricket App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DreamPower11 is an online fantasy sports cricket application, in which user can create their winning team and join contests in multiple categories.
The best Sports app design to follow live Sports as like Cricket, Football.
I hope u like it... feedbacks are greatly appreciated.
For freelance please email on contact@mentobile.com