Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bayu Dewantoro

Smart Home | Home Smart | Mobile App

Bayu Dewantoro
Bayu Dewantoro
  • Save
Smart Home | Home Smart | Mobile App clean ui ux app design android iphone x clean ui android app design android app smart home smarthome app mobile uiux clean
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!

This is my project design about Smart Home App, this mobile app is for manage your smart home electricity some devices through this app

I'm Available for Freelance Work or Full-time Job

Press "L" if you like it,
please give me Feedback, would appreciate it

do you Have an amazing project?
contact me via email bdewandesign@gmail.com

Please follow me on
Instagram | Behance| Facebook| Buy My Designs

Bayu Dewantoro
Bayu Dewantoro

More by Bayu Dewantoro

View profile
    • Like