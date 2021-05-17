Font Project Letters

Trending designs to inspire you
This was for a font project. I was creating a logo once and wanted to find a font I liked with a circular O but had some trouble so I decided to take this opportunity to create what I was looking for. I had always like the sci-fi aesthetic, especially like in video games like Everspace 2, so I decided to create a futuristic themed geometric display font. This image shows the letters I made.