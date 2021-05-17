Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Irfan Khan ✪

Dua Reminder & Mosque Finder App

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪
  • Save
Dua Reminder & Mosque Finder App concept design modern design 3d mosque islamic design islamic ui inspiration prototyping ui design figma illustrator mosque app mosque muslim icon idea covid19 quran ios app design
Download color palette

Hello folks,
Back again with me ! in this shot, i Designed Dua Reminder & Mosque Finder App.

Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below ;)

------------------------------

If you want to hire a great designer for more fast & elegant work.
💌Mail at: ui.irfan.ux@gmail.com.

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪

More by Irfan Khan ✪

View profile
    • Like