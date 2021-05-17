LED-Panel light 1200 x 6000 neutralwhite 5200 Lumen 45W cri > 80

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
120 x60cm LED-Panel mit TÜV / GS Zertifikat. Das sehr flache 9mm LED Panel mit einer Größe von 119,5 x 595 cm und gerade einmal 9 mm Bauhöhe bieten wir in den gängigen Farbtemperaturen 3000K (warmweiß), 4500K (neutralweiß) sowie 6000K (tageslichtweiß) an.