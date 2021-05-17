Clarance Farley

Personal Brand

Personal Brand
I saw this https://www.instagram.com/p/CNuE8WKA_yv/
by @mohammadmahmoudigraphist on Instagram, I like the style he used, thought I give it a shot. I'm open to feedback on how I did with the style on the scale of 0 - 10

Posted on May 17, 2021
