Logo Design — EJ

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
— While inspecting viable blend to the main icon/mark version. I came up with amusing renewal, combining the letters E and J. My seek was to create a logo that would be seen as J even when it is negative.
—
Happy to hear your thoughts about this upshot.