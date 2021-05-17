Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Design — EJ

Logo Design — EJ minimal logo design icon logo design logos logotype logofolio branding brand identity
— While inspecting viable blend to the main icon/mark version. I came up with amusing renewal, combining the letters E and J. My seek was to create a logo that would be seen as J even when it is negative.

Happy to hear your thoughts about this upshot.

