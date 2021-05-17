Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fire Safety Ad

Fire Safety Ad fire safety hang tag retro badge national park outdoor badge wilderness outdoors vintage adventure retro patch badge
May is wildfire safety month. 90% of all wildfires are human-caused, which is a problem. I took inspiration from old hang tags, military labels and vintage camping ads to make this info-graphic style reminder to put out your campfires.

