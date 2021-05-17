Fire Safety Ad

Trending designs to inspire you
May is wildfire safety month. 90% of all wildfires are human-caused, which is a problem. I took inspiration from old hang tags, military labels and vintage camping ads to make this info-graphic style reminder to put out your campfires.