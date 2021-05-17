VictorThemes

Pinterest Post Template

Pinterest Post Template celebration
Pinterest Social Media Template suitable for your Pinterest promotions.

Features:

i) 20+ Stylish design pack
ii) PSD & Jpg files
iii) Pinterest pin size (600x900)
iv) Fully layered & well organized
v) Ready to use for Pinterest
vi) Free Google Fonts
vii) Free CC0 images
viii) Editable text, image & color
ix) Easy to change for any size of different social media

MOCKUP NOT INCLUDED

Thanks for Watching :)

Posted on May 17, 2021
