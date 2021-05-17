Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Refly Ilham Syabana

Eid Mubarak 1442 - Section Hero

Refly Ilham Syabana
Refly Ilham Syabana
  • Save
Eid Mubarak 1442 - Section Hero typography flat minimal icon web design ui
Download color palette

Hi guys!🤩

Yesterday, I made an exploration of the hero section, intended for all Muslims in the world who are celebrating Eid al-Fitr 1442H 🎉

Let me know what do you think? in comment section 🤩

Dont Forget Follow me on my Instagram Designbyrefly

I hope you enjoy it bruh!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow this Dribbble

Instagram | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Refly Ilham Syabana
Refly Ilham Syabana

More by Refly Ilham Syabana

View profile
    • Like