Obira – SaaS Business & App Showcase WordPress Theme

Obira is a modern and straightforward WordPress theme to present and promote your digital business services with unusual layouts, Specific focus on software services and app showcasing helps to create a lasting impression on your beloved visitors. Well organized layers make your site very easy to edit, and it has a striking balance between beautiful design and robust functionality.
Main Features:
Professional Home Demos
Header Variations
Impressive & Modern Portfolio layouts
Two Stunning Blog Design Options
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WP Bakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
