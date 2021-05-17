Nikolay K.
Upwave

New concept for website!

New concept for website! design landing card marketing ui kit udix 3d illustration affiliate finance adaptive web blue yellow red white logo ux ui
Last few days our team has been working on the redesign of our website. It's the view of the main page with interactive cards. Hope you enjoy it!
Worked on design: me and Marina Kholodova

uDix — Figma UI Kit for Landings Pages (with free demo)

