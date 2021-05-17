Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nishar Multani

Nike shoes Landing Page

Nike shoes Landing Page figma xd website header gradient glassmorphism tranding mockup fashion landing page design creativce design ui design website design ecommerce shoes nike landing page ux ui web
Hey Dribbblers 🔥,
This is a Landing page concept for Nike Air Max shoes.
I make it clean, minimal, modern, and eye-catching. I use gradients and glassmorphism to make it unique and trendy. I hope you guys will like it.

Let me know your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome❤️

Have a project? I am available for it.

📩Email :nisharmultani007@gmail.com
😎Behance :Behance
✨Linkedin :Linkedin

