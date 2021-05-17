Nike shoes Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers 🔥,
This is a Landing page concept for Nike Air Max shoes.
I make it clean, minimal, modern, and eye-catching. I use gradients and glassmorphism to make it unique and trendy. I hope you guys will like it.
Let me know your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome❤️
-------------------------------------
Have a project? I am available for it.
📩Email :nisharmultani007@gmail.com
😎Behance :Behance
✨Linkedin :Linkedin